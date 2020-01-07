Home States Odisha

IIT-BBS inks pact with AIIMS for research

The Director of IIT-BBS said the MoU will provide opportunities to work together in the inter-disciplinary domains of biomedical application and health sciences.

Published: 07th January 2020 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

IIT Bhubaneswar

IIT Bhubaneswar. (Photo| Facebook/ IIT Bhubaneswar)

BHUBANESWAR: The Indian Institute of Technology, Bhubaneswar (IIT-BBS) on Monday signed an MoU with AIIMS, Bhubaneswar for collaborative research and academic interaction among the faculties and scientists of both the institutions to improve quality of health care through use of technology.

The MoU was signed by IIT-BBS Director Prof RV Raja Kumar and AIIMS Director Prof Gitanjali Batmanabane in the presence of Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

“This collaboration will make modern research tools available to both the institutions by providing a unique platform for inter-disciplinary research for students and faculties with a goal to improve health care facilities in our country,” the Union Minister said. He pointed out that there is a void in the inter-disciplinary research work where the areas of domains of the institutions differ, particularly between technological and medical institutions, which needs to be filled up.

The Director of IIT-BBS said the MoU will provide opportunities to work together in the inter-disciplinary domains of biomedical application and health sciences. Collaboration with AIIMS will help IIT-BBS in developing our competence in bioengineering, probiotics and biomedical engineering, he added.
Batmanabane said, “As technology has become an integral part of health care, the association with IIT will give a technology edge to the research of AIIMS.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IIT Bhubaneswar AIIMS
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp