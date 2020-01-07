IIT-BBS inks pact with AIIMS for research

BHUBANESWAR: The Indian Institute of Technology, Bhubaneswar (IIT-BBS) on Monday signed an MoU with AIIMS, Bhubaneswar for collaborative research and academic interaction among the faculties and scientists of both the institutions to improve quality of health care through use of technology.

The MoU was signed by IIT-BBS Director Prof RV Raja Kumar and AIIMS Director Prof Gitanjali Batmanabane in the presence of Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

“This collaboration will make modern research tools available to both the institutions by providing a unique platform for inter-disciplinary research for students and faculties with a goal to improve health care facilities in our country,” the Union Minister said. He pointed out that there is a void in the inter-disciplinary research work where the areas of domains of the institutions differ, particularly between technological and medical institutions, which needs to be filled up.

The Director of IIT-BBS said the MoU will provide opportunities to work together in the inter-disciplinary domains of biomedical application and health sciences. Collaboration with AIIMS will help IIT-BBS in developing our competence in bioengineering, probiotics and biomedical engineering, he added.

Batmanabane said, “As technology has become an integral part of health care, the association with IIT will give a technology edge to the research of AIIMS.”