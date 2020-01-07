Odisha students protest JNU violence

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Student activists of various educational institutions in the city staged protest on their campuses on Monday condemning the attack on Jawarharlal Nehru University (JNU) students in New Delhi.

The activists led by AIDSO leaders staged demonstration in front of Rama Devi Women’s University here questioning Delhi Police role in the attack and demanded strict action against the people involved in the incident.

A group of students from Utkal University also staged protest in front of the university main gate while the All Odisha Biju Patnaik Technical University Students’ Organisation (AOBSO) members took out a candle rally near Raj Mahal Square. Members of Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD) also staged protest in front of RD and Utkal universities and Master Canteen Square.

Congress has also called upon students to protest the attack on JNU students. Former MLA Debasis Patnaik and party leader Jinesh Das condemned the incident and demanded a probe by a sitting judge to fix responsibility for the violence.

Activists of left parties also staged protest at various places in the city and demanded ban on ABVP for its alleged role in the violence. State ABVP convenor Smruti Ranjan Biswal, however, alleged that left activists were involved in the violence.

Members of various civil societies and journalists also held demonstrations at Master Canteen Square.