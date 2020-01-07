Odisha villagers, deprived of basic facilities, show the way in education

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Gaida, a non-descript village in Patrapur block of Ganjam district may lack basic amenities but its residents have made a mark in various fields by educating themselves braving all odds.

Situated on a hill on the border of Ganjam and Gajapati districts, the village has no approach road and one needs to walk for at least four hours through slippery patches to reach the village. Inhabited by 19 families with a population of little over 100, the village also has no anganwadi centre or school. The nearest school is at Adanga village, around 4 km away.

Since children need to cross two nullahs near Kandaamba and Dhobatutha to reach Adanga, parent’s prefer sending their wards to a school in Badua village, around 6 km away. The children of the village get admitted to Ashram schools in Tumba and Kankia villages for higher education.

Interestingly, Gaida has a sizeable number of literate persons and some are serving in private and Government within and outside the State. While around 10 residents of the village are working in private companies in other States, six are Government teachers and two are posted in Horticulture and Postal departments.

This year, three students of the village-Sarat Karji, Khetramohan Karji and Puspalata Karji were given laptops for securing more than 60 per cent marks in Plus Two examinations. While four of the youths from the village are studying in Plus Three, one Ranjita Karji is pursuing her Post Graduation in Commerce.

This despite the fact that the village has virtually remained cut-off from the rest of the world. But, absence of basic amenities remains a stark reality in Gaida whose residents walk for a day to reach Dobatia chowk to collect PDS commodities. Absence of road has kept them deprived of health care. A couple of years back, solar light system was installed by OREDA in the village but due to lack of maintenance, most of them are now lying defunct.

Earlier the villagers used to earn their livelihood by collecting forest produce. But now they migrate to other places in search of work. Meanwhile, block office sources said funds have been sanctioned for construction of roads to village in Ankulu and Buratala panchayats of Patrapur.