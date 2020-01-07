Union Minister Pratap Sarangi’s agitation pays off

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Union Minister of State for MSME Pratap Sarangi’s agitation on New Year day over mismanagement at FM Medical College and Hospital here seems to have yielded the desired result as patients admitted to the wards were given new and sanitised bed sheets on Monday.

As many as four washing machines were installed at the hospital on Sunday. Sarangi had visited the hospital following complaint by one Gangadhar Sahoo of Jajpur that a doctor had demanded money from him for a hernia surgery.

Gangadhar, admitted to bed no 45 of the surgery ward had said the doctor had threatened him. The Minister interacted with around 40 patients and attendants at the hospital. He was told the patients admitted to the facility were being given dirty and blood-stained bedsheets. Besides, the patients alleged that doctors encourage them to undergo treatment at private clinics.

Balasore Collector K Sudarshan Chakrabarty along with the CDMO had accompanied the Union Minister during the latter’s visit to the hospital. Sarangi had called off his agitation after assurance by the Collector that the matter will be looked into.