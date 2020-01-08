13 minor girls escape from shelter home  

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: At least three of the 13 minor girls, who escaped from Utkal Balashram in Berhampur on the wee hours of Tuesday, were rescued from Bhubaneswar in the evening. While two teams of police officers and an executive magistrate are on the look out for the remaining girls, three staff of the shelter home have been suspended by Ganjam Collector Vijay Maruta Kulange for security lapses. The girls including eight rape survivors, had fled the shelter home by crossing a partially damaged boundary wall.

Superintendent of the Balasharam, Sasmitarani Padhi said all the 13 girls had gone to bed on Monday night and during routine check in the wee hours, they were not found in the room. Padhi informed the Childline, Child Welfare Committee and police officials immediately. During investigation, Berhampur Sub-Collector Shinde Dattatraya Bhausaheb said the local administration received information about the girls’ presence in Bhubaneswar. They informed the Commissionerate Police who launched a search operation.

Collector Kulange suspended three workers of the shelter home - matron Laxmi Maharana, security staff G Rajeswari Patra and watchman Parsuram Behera - based on the report on security lapses submitted by the District Child Protection Officer. Subsequently, two police teams headed by an executive magistrate were sent to Bhubaneswar who traced three girls while search for the rest is on with the assistance of Commissionerate Police.

Interrogation of the girls revealed that the escape is a fallout of dispute between inmates of the shelter home.The Collector said appropriate action would be taken against those found guilty of security lapse. Sources said the Balashram lacks proper lighting and CCTV cameras. The girls were accommodated in the shelter home after being ostracised or abandoned by their families.