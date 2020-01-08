Arun sahu, envoy to dominica

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Senior IFS officer Arun Kumar Sahu will be the next High Commissioner of India to Dominica. The Odia diplomat is presently the High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.

A release from the Ministry of External Affairs stated that Sahu has been concurrently accredited as the next High Commissioner of India to the Commonwealth of Dominica, with residence in Port of Spain. An alumnus of Ravenshaw College, the 1996 batch IFS officer holds Master’s degree from JNU, New Delhi and King’s College, London. He was posted in different capacities in Indian Embassies in Beijing, Tehran and London.