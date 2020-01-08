Home States Odisha

Avian count up in Bhitarkanika 

 There has been a healthy rise in number of migratory birds flocking Bhitarkanika National Park, India’s second largest mangrove forest after Sundarbans, this year.

Published: 08th January 2020 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

Migratory birds in Bhitarkanika National Park | Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  There has been a healthy rise in number of migratory birds flocking Bhitarkanika National Park, India’s second largest mangrove forest after Sundarbans, this year.The annual bird census conducted by the Forest department on Monday revealed that 1,18,326 winged guests belonging to 105  species arrived in the park as compared to 1,09,059 birds last year. 

The number of avian guests increased this year due to availability of open space after eviction of illegal prawn gheris on vast tracts of land, said Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Bhitarkanika Bikash Ranjan Dash. Six rare Common Pochard birds were sighted during the census after five years in the park.  As many as 16 teams comprising 100 personnel, which included ornithologists from Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) in Mumbai, officials of wildlife organisations and wildlife activists, took part in the census. The rise in avian count is a good sign for bird conservation programmes in India, Dash said.

The water bodies, wetlands and mangrove forest of the park have come alive with the arrival of the winged visitors from as far as Central Asia and Europe. The migratory birds started arriving in Bhitarkanika from November as the park provides them a hospitable alternate habitat compared to the extreme freezing conditions in their natural environment in Siberia, China, Japan and other countries in northern hemisphere. 

The birds often frequent open wetlands which have enough fish, prawns, frogs, snakes and molluses. The area is an extensive feeding ground for the birds because of the availability of abundant fish and its distance from human habitats. The important species which have arrived at Bhitarkanika include Black-winged Stilt, Avocet, Yellow-Lapwing, Spoonbill, Large Whistling duck, Bare-headed goose, Black-headed Gull, Godwit, Marsh Sandpiper, Open-billed stork, Little Cormorant, Median and Large Egret, Purple, Grey and Night Heron, Darter, White Ibis, Cattle Egret, Grey-backed Shrike, Ruddy kingfisher, Red-necked Phalarope, Western Reef Egret, Oriental Honey Buzzard, Blue-Winged Leaf Bird, Great Thick-knee, Great Knot, Tawny Pipit and Goliath Heron, the DFO informed.As per reports, Forest officials had counted 1,12,937 migratory birds of 83 species in 2018. However, their numbers dropped significantly to 76,268 in 2017. As many as 1,06,356 birds were sighted in 2016 and the number was 81,401 in 2015.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu Governor spoke on the topic 'Vision 2022 : Educating tomorrow's India.' (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2020: Highlights Day 1
A Bharat Bandh called by 10 central trade unions along with different federations is being organised to protest against 'anti-worker policies of the BJP government'. Here are pictures from the 24-hour nationwide strike across India. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Trade union stir against Centre's 'anti-worker policies' partially successful
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp