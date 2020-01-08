Home States Odisha

Paperless move: Odisha Assembly to be Wi-Fi enabled in three weeks

Speaker Surya Narayan Patro said that the Wi-Fi network will also enable the State Government to communicate with the district Collectors online.

Published: 08th January 2020 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Assembly

Odisha Assembly

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  In a bid to make business in Odisha Assembly paperless, the House will be Wi-Fi enabled within three weeks. "It has been decided that the Wi-Fi equipment will be fitted in the new hall of the Assembly building. The process will be completed in 20 days," Speaker Surya Narayan Patro told mediapersons after a meeting with officials of Odisha State Wide Network (OSWAN) here.

The Speaker said Wi-Fi network will also enable the State Government to communicate with the district Collectors online. The Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC) authorities will expedite the work very soon.

While the Legislative Assembly in Jharkhand and Himachal Pradesh have gone paperless, efforts are on to make the Delhi Assembly one as well. Centre has introduced the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) for automation of the law making process, tracking of decisions and documents and sharing of information to streamline the business of the State Assemblies. 

The project aims to bring all the legislatures of the country together, in one platform thereby creating a massive data depository without having the complexity of multiple applications.

NeVA is a device-neutral and member-centric application created to equip members of the Assemblies and officials to handle diverse house business by putting entire information regarding member contact details, rules of procedure, list of business, notices, bulletins, bills, starred/unstarred questions and answers, papers laid and committee reports in their hand held devices/tablets and equip all legislatures and departments to handle it efficiently.

Citizens would also gain access to this information at their fingertips.A seven-member committee of the Assembly had visited Himachal Vidhan Sabha inAugust, 2019 to learn about the digital system which fully automates the functioning of legislative Assembly and minimises paper usage through online communication.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Computer Application Centre Odisha WiFi Odisha Assembly WiFi Odisha State Wide Network Surya Narayan Patro
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu Governor spoke on the topic 'Vision 2022 : Educating tomorrow's India.' (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2020: Highlights Day 1
A Bharat Bandh called by 10 central trade unions along with different federations is being organised to protest against 'anti-worker policies of the BJP government'. Here are pictures from the 24-hour nationwide strike across India. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Trade union stir against Centre's 'anti-worker policies' partially successful
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp