Paperless move: Odisha Assembly to be Wi-Fi enabled in three weeks

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to make business in Odisha Assembly paperless, the House will be Wi-Fi enabled within three weeks. "It has been decided that the Wi-Fi equipment will be fitted in the new hall of the Assembly building. The process will be completed in 20 days," Speaker Surya Narayan Patro told mediapersons after a meeting with officials of Odisha State Wide Network (OSWAN) here.

The Speaker said Wi-Fi network will also enable the State Government to communicate with the district Collectors online. The Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC) authorities will expedite the work very soon.

While the Legislative Assembly in Jharkhand and Himachal Pradesh have gone paperless, efforts are on to make the Delhi Assembly one as well. Centre has introduced the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) for automation of the law making process, tracking of decisions and documents and sharing of information to streamline the business of the State Assemblies.

The project aims to bring all the legislatures of the country together, in one platform thereby creating a massive data depository without having the complexity of multiple applications.

NeVA is a device-neutral and member-centric application created to equip members of the Assemblies and officials to handle diverse house business by putting entire information regarding member contact details, rules of procedure, list of business, notices, bulletins, bills, starred/unstarred questions and answers, papers laid and committee reports in their hand held devices/tablets and equip all legislatures and departments to handle it efficiently.

Citizens would also gain access to this information at their fingertips.A seven-member committee of the Assembly had visited Himachal Vidhan Sabha inAugust, 2019 to learn about the digital system which fully automates the functioning of legislative Assembly and minimises paper usage through online communication.