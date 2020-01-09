Alert farmers, protect paddy: Collectors in Odisha informed

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast rainfall in several parts of Odisha this week, the State Government on Wednesday asked the Collectors to alert farmers and take necessary measures at mandis (procurement centres) to prevent damage to paddy.

The Secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management department has asked all the Collectors to advise farmers to shift their harvested paddy to safe places and keep it properly covered to avoid any loss and damage to the crop.

“Necessary measures should also be taken to protect paddy at the procurement centres if required,” he wrote.

The department has also directed the Collectors to ensure that transit shelters and school buildings are kept ready during night for homeless and needy people to protect them from rain and cold conditions.

Met officials said light to moderate rain is likely to occur in parts of interior and coastal Odisha on Thursday due to the impact of western disturbance coupled with moisture incursion due to easterlies in the lower level of the atmosphere.

There is also a possibility of thunderstorm and lightning in parts of Kalahandi, Balangir, Kandhamal, Boudh, Sonepur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj on the day. Similarly, light rain may occur in Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj on Friday. There will also be dense fog in Western Odisha districts on the day.

The IMD, which has issued yellow warning for most parts of Odisha for next 48 hours, stated that minimum temperature will rise by 2 to 3 degree Celsius in parts of Odisha during the period.

However, minimum night temperature will fall again by 3 to 5 degree Celsius thereafter. Only three stations in the State recorded minimum temperature below 10 degree Celsius on Wednesday.

While Daringbadi recorded the lowest temperature of 9 degree Celsius, minimum temperature in Bhubaneswar was 13.4 degrees.