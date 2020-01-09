Explore industry-friendly policies: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik advises youth

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday urged young entrepreneurs to take advantage of forward looking industry-friendly policies, infrastructure facility and upcoming opportunities to set up new enterprises.

Inaugurating the five-day MSME international trade fair, Naveen said riding on its rich natural resources Odisha continues to witness rapid industrial development for the last few years.

“The Make-in-Odisha conclaves in 2016 and 2018 have been able to attract huge investments to the tune of Rs 5 lakh crore. The upcoming industrial projects will provide ample new opportunities for MSMEs to grow,” he said.

People in the State, Naveen said, have made a name for themselves in handicraft, textiles, food processing and information technology.

MSMEs in these sectors contribute immensely to the State GDP and create employment opportunities, he said. The Chief Minister welcomed 20 entrepreneurs from Iran and 12 from Bangladesh, participating in the international trade fair.

Organised by MSME department in association with National Small Industries Corporation, the fair provides entrepreneurs a platform to showcase their products and services before national and international visitors.

While 350 MSMEs are participating in the event, special arrangements have been made for women entrepreneurs and MSMEs from Kalahandi, Nuapada, Malkangiri, Gajapati and Kandhamal that are known as backward districts of the State.

The CM felicitated business delegations from Iran and Bangladesh with filigree work mementoes. Industries Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra and Secretary Hemant Sharma also spoke.

Several buyer-seller meets, technology demonstration, marketing avenues for women entrepreneurs, sectoral seminars and business networking have been planned during the fair themed ‘Focus MSME @ 2020’.