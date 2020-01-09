Home States Odisha

Odisha Tourism Development Corporation introduces day-tour packages

The packages planed in association with Forest department will be available only on Saturdays and Sundays from January 11.

Published: 09th January 2020 12:06 PM

Odisha tourism and Hockey World Cup branding on London buses | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) introduced special day-tour packages for Bhitarkanika and Satkosia (Badmul) to facilitate travel and visit of tourists during the peak tourist season.

Visitors can book their journey for Bhitarkanika on Saturdays and Satkosia on Sundays. The packages include AC transport, breakfast and lunch besides entry fee, boat ride and guide services.

The Bhitarkanika tour starts at 5.30 am and ends at 9 pm every Saturday. Visitors can board the vehicle at Panthanivas, Station Square or Vani Vihar.

Similarly, the Satkosia tour begins at 7 am and culminates at 6 pm every Sunday. Booking for the tour can board vehicle at Panthanivas, Station Square, Vani Vihar or Hotel Trident. Marketing Manager Alok Mishra said the special day-tour will promote eco-tourism in the State. “The package for Bhitarkanika tour costs `1,700 per person and to Satkosia costs `1,490 per person. People can book their journey through OTDC online and tele-booking services,” he added.

