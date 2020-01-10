Odisha government to soon announce development package for Konark Temple

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After Sri Jagannath Temple at Puri and Lingaraj Temple here, the State Government has decided to focus on the beautification and peripheral development of Konark Sun Temple.

5T Secretary VK Pandian visited the Konark Sun Temple early in the morning on Thursday along with Works Secretary Krishan Kumar, Puri Collector Balwant Singh, Superintendent of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Arun Mallick and other senior officials. The team inspected various aspects of development of the temple, including the urban haat and entrance gate.

Pandian reviewed the design map for the beautification of the temple periphery. Later, he visited the Information Centre (Vyakhyana Kendra) developed by Indian Oil Corporation Limited. The team later headed for Puri after visiting the Chandrabhaga beach.

Official sources said the 5T Secretary’s visit will be soon followed up by beautification work of the Sun Temple. A package for Konark Temple peripheral development is likely to be announced by the Government soon. Pandian had also visited Mukteswar Temple along with the Works Secretary and senior officials earlier in the week dropping hints about development and beautification of the temple.

Beautification and development work around Puri temple by demolishing all buildings within 75 meter of the shrine has received countrywide acclaim. After success of the project at Puri, the Government had launched the Ekamra Khestra Development Plan for beautification around Lingaraj Temple.