Orissa High Court bans animal sacrifice in Chhatar Yatra
CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has imposed a ban on sacrifice of animals and birds on the public road or in and around the precincts of Maa Manikeshwari temple at Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district during Chhatar Yatra.
"No person, including the State, shall be allowed to sacrifice any animal/bird during the festival on the public road or in and around the precincts of the temple," the Court specified in its order along with a slew of mandatory directions to the district administration