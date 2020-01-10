Home States Odisha

Talabira mining meets protest  

The villagers want the company to stop its project and leave the place as it has been engaged in rampant felling of trees in the area without considering the welfare of locals.

Published: 10th January 2020 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2020 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Villagers staging protest against NLC India Limited I Express

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Hundreds of villagers, including women, of Khinda and Talabira on Thursday morning staged protest against NLC India Limited and stopped the work being carried out for its new coal mines at the site. Manas Salima of Talabira said the company has started digging up the site where it had felled thousands of trees in the last one month. “Since the authorities are yet to respond to our demands, we have launched protest to stop them from proceeding further,” he said.

The villagers want the company to stop its project and leave the place as it has been engaged in rampant felling of trees in the area without considering the welfare of locals. Salima said over 300 villagers including women are taking part in the protest.  Some of the women were seen carrying their babies during the protest. Villagers of Budhiapali, Mundapada and Khatupada have also joined the agitation, he added.

Later on the day, police rushed to the spot and tried to convince the villagers to call off their protest but in vain. Representatives of Adani Limited also came to the spot to negotiate with the agitators in presence of Rengali Tehsildar but they too failed. Sources said the villagers are demanding a written assurance to call off the strike.

Rengali Tehsildar Susanta Sahu said, “The villagers have decided to continue their protest until their demands are met. They have also handed over a memorandum to the administration in this regard. We will look into it.”Till reports last came in, the irate were still staging dharna at the site and have named their protest as ‘Jungle Surakhya Satyagraha’.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
BJP MP and former minister Subramanian Swamy at the ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India is already a Hindu Rashtra: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut
Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot during ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
We cannot go on about $5 trillion economy when people are still dying of hunger: Sachin Pilot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Big Debate: New India - More Divided or United?
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
Informed people are standing with terrorist supporters: Smriti Irani
Gallery
TNIE Group Chairman Manoj Kumar Sonthalia (R) and Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla offer a memento to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as Union Minister Smriti Irani ahead of the first ThinkEdu Awards 2020 presentation ceremony. CM Edappadi on Thursday gave away TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards to 24 private colleges across the State and the higher education department for consistent efforts in providing quality education. (Photo | EPS)
TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards 2020
Rajinikanth fans celebrating the release of 'Darbar' movie by cutting a cake in front of theater in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
IN PICS | 'Darbar' fever grips Thalaivar fans across Tamil Nadu, here's how they celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp