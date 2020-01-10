Home States Odisha

Visually-challenged girl clears Odisha Civil Services exam in first attempt

Tapaswini secured 161st rank in the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) examination, the results of which were declared recently.

Published: 10th January 2020 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2020 06:35 PM   |  A+A-

Tapaswini Das

Tapaswini Das (Photo| Express)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Tapaswini Das may have lost her vision but not her will. A resident of Chasikhanda village in Biridi block, she secured 161st rank in the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) examination, the results of which were declared recently. 

Tapaswini said her success would inspire differently-abled persons to achieve their dream of getting into the administrative services. Her father Arun Das is a retired Government employee and mother Krushna Priya Mohanty a teacher at DAV Public School, Chandrasekharpur. Despite having lost her eyesight in 2004, she completed her graduation in first division from Rama Devi Women’s University, Bhubaneswar in 2018.

The youngster was admitted to the school for blind and deaf in the State Capital after she lost her vision. Arun said Tapaswini lost her eyesight as the surgery to restore her vision failed. Yet, despite her physical disability, she cleared all examinations from Class I to Plus Three in first division.

He said she appeared the OCS examination and cleared it in the first attempt without coaching. Tapswini said her strong will power and determination helped her crack the examination. "I am ready to work for the welfare of my State," she said. Sarpanch of Purana panchayat Subhadra Bhoi residents of Chasikhanda are proud of Tapaswini and she will be felicitated soon. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Civil Services Tapaswini Das
India Matters
BJP MP and former minister Subramanian Swamy at the ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India is already a Hindu Rashtra: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut
Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot during ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
We cannot go on about $5 trillion economy when people are still dying of hunger: Sachin Pilot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Big Debate: New India - More Divided or United?
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
Informed people are standing with terrorist supporters: Smriti Irani
Gallery
TNIE Group Chairman Manoj Kumar Sonthalia (R) and Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla offer a memento to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as Union Minister Smriti Irani ahead of the first ThinkEdu Awards 2020 presentation ceremony. CM Edappadi on Thursday gave away TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards to 24 private colleges across the State and the higher education department for consistent efforts in providing quality education. (Photo | EPS)
TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards 2020
Rajinikanth fans celebrating the release of 'Darbar' movie by cutting a cake in front of theater in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
IN PICS | 'Darbar' fever grips Thalaivar fans across Tamil Nadu, here's how they celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp