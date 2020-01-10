Visually-challenged girl clears Odisha Civil Services exam in first attempt

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Tapaswini Das may have lost her vision but not her will. A resident of Chasikhanda village in Biridi block, she secured 161st rank in the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) examination, the results of which were declared recently.

Tapaswini said her success would inspire differently-abled persons to achieve their dream of getting into the administrative services. Her father Arun Das is a retired Government employee and mother Krushna Priya Mohanty a teacher at DAV Public School, Chandrasekharpur. Despite having lost her eyesight in 2004, she completed her graduation in first division from Rama Devi Women’s University, Bhubaneswar in 2018.

The youngster was admitted to the school for blind and deaf in the State Capital after she lost her vision. Arun said Tapaswini lost her eyesight as the surgery to restore her vision failed. Yet, despite her physical disability, she cleared all examinations from Class I to Plus Three in first division.

He said she appeared the OCS examination and cleared it in the first attempt without coaching. Tapswini said her strong will power and determination helped her crack the examination. "I am ready to work for the welfare of my State," she said. Sarpanch of Purana panchayat Subhadra Bhoi residents of Chasikhanda are proud of Tapaswini and she will be felicitated soon.