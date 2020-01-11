Babul Supriyo calls Naveen suave, Didi vindictive

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Union Minister Babul Supriyo heaped praises on Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik during his visit to Berhampur on Friday.

Attending a mega rally by the Bharatiya Janata Party along with BJP national vice president Baijayant Panda, Supriyo described Naveen as a “suave” and the “best leader” of the country. “Naveen has everything under his control and winning or losing a political battle does not make any difference to him”, he said. At the same time, the Union Minister called West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as “vindictive”.

Addressing party workers and people at Ramlingeswar pond road, Supriyo spoke at length about the necessity for Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens.

Earlier in the day, the senior BJP leaders and activists took out a massive rally in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens here. The rally that saw participation of hundreds of party workers and supporters, started from Kamapalli and concluded at Ramlingeswar pond road.

Among others, party leaders Bhrugu Buxipatra, Bibhuti Jena, Kanhu Charan Pati, Sunil Sahu, Sarat Sahu and Gokulananda Mallick were present. Members of several organisations including Sabuja Bahini submitted memorandums to Supriyo and Baijayant appealing them to help protect Ganjam’s forests.