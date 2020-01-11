Home States Odisha

Quality drinking water to all urban households: CM Naveen Patnaik

HUD Minister Pratap Jena said the department has already opened Mo Sarkar cells to facilitate the provisions of the initiative.

Published: 11th January 2020 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

water, drinking water

For representational purposes  (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Housing and Urban Development department joined the Mo Sarkar initiative on Friday with an objective to bring in professionalism and effect behavioural changes.

Announcing the decision at a function in Loka Seva Bhavan, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said “I am glad that our initiative to bring all the departments under Mo Sarkar by March 31, 2020 is gaining momentum. And in this sequence, I am glad that Housing and Urban Development Department is coming under the initiative.”

Stating that Housing and Urban Development is one of the most important wings of the Government considering the rapid urbanisation and growing demand for modern infrastructure for providing efficient amenities, the Chief Minister said “We are happy that we are moving in the right direction in making both modern and humane provisions for the general public.”

The Government is set to provide quality drinking water to all the households in urban areas of the State and basic rights to urban poor through Jaga Mission, Naveen said and added, the Drink From Tap Mission in Bhubaneswar is one of the most promising initiatives taken up by the department.

Naveen said necessary capacity building, technology upgradation and awareness efforts have been taken up for fully preparing the department to function under Mo Sarkar. Stating that there should be conviction on the vision of Mo Sarkar, he asked all public servants to treat the citizens with dignity.

HUD Minister Pratap Jena said the department has already opened Mo Sarkar cells to facilitate the provisions of the initiative. Appreciating the preparedness of the department, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said it is both an opportunity as well as challenge. He expected that the department will achieve the desired results.

Secretary 5T VK Pandian interacted with the executive officers of several municipalities and NACs to assess the understanding of the officials on Mo Sarkar. He asked questions on Mo Sarkar to executive officers of Patnagarh, Rairangpur, Bonai, Rajgangpur, Athmallick, Talcher, Jeypore and Kabisuryanagar. He appreciated the fact that most of the officers have quite significant awareness on Mo Sarkar and asked all the officials to ensure that there should be no harassment of any citizen coming for any service to any public office.

Principal Secretary in the department G Mathivathan said 500 officials from 343 offices were imparted orientation training for the purpose. There has been technology upgradation with exclusive web application for collection and dissemination of citizen-centric information, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik drinking water Mo Sarkar initiative
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delay in the controlled implosion was caused as the Indian Navy helicopters took time to conduct the aerial survey, making sure that everything was under control and secure, before the blasts. (Photo | ENS)
Maradu implosion: 'Protocol for demolishing remaining flats to be same as today'
Maradu flats demolition: Kochi's Holy Faith H2O, Alfa Serene apartments finally bite the dust
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
Two high rise apartment complexes were demolished on Saturday using controlled implosion as authorities began implementing the Supreme Court order to bring down four water-front structures in Maradu municipality in Kerala's Kochi. (Photo | Arun Angela, EP
Maradu flat demolition: Holy Faith H20, Alfa Serene turn dust after controlled implosion
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp