Home States Odisha

Paddy procurement slows down in Odisha's Ganjam district

A Civil Supplies department official has asked officials concerned finish computerization work of Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS) by January 31.

Published: 12th January 2020 11:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2020 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

Paddy procurement

Paddy procurement

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Paddy procurement process for the kharif season in Ganjam district has not been up to the mark even as around 375 millers had given their consent to take part in it. Official sources said, 6,24.644.28 quintal paddy has been procured from 12,591 farmers till the first week of January this year. However, the quantity is 11 per cent less than the previous year.

Expressing his displeasure over the tardy progress of paddy procurement in the district, Secretary of Civil Supplies department Veer Bikram Yadav, in a meeting held through video conferencing recently, asked officials concerned finish computerization work of Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS) by January 31.

He also expressed his displeasure over the non-shifting of society authority slip (SAS) and miller authority slip (MAS) by the PACS. The officials of Civil Supplies department were asked to expedite the process of Aadhar linking for public distribution system (PDS) beneficiaries.

As many as 1,34,496 farmers from across the district have registered their names for paddy procurement through 390 PACS, one 'Pani Panchayat' and 55 women self help groups (SHG) this year. Last year, though 1.28 lakh farmers were registered, only 73,000 could sell their produce in the mandis.

Mandis to close by January 20

JEYPORE: Mandis in Koraput for the kharif crop season will be closed by January 20 as the district has already met a majority of its procurement target. Local administration had opened 91 mandis for paddy procurement from December first week.

By first week of January, the civil supply department had procured 13.53 lakh quintal and later the target was enhanced to 18.76 lakh quintal. Till date, the department has procured 16.6 lakh quintal and is expected to meet the enhanced target by January 20.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies Paddy procurement Odisha paddy
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. (File | EPS)
I welcome initiatives taken by students of JNU and Jamia: Tejasvi Surya
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Students must be taken into custody and beaten: Kangana Ranaut on JNU Violence
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
The 16-storey Golden Kayaloram, which housed 40 apartments -- came crumbling down like a pack of cards at 2.15 pm on Sunday, ending the two-day long demolition spree and a culmination of dramatic events. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Maradu implosion: With 'Golden Kayaloram', 'Jains Coral Cave' razing, two-day illegal apartments demolition spree ends
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp