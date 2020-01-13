'Father of New Wave Odia Cinema' Manmohan Mohapatra passes away at 69

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Pioneering filmmaker and director Manmohan Mohapatra passed away at a private hospital here on Monday. He was 69. Mahapatra was undergoing treatment for old age complications.

Considered the 'Father of New Wave Odia Cinema' for his socially-relevant films, Mahapatra created ripples with his debut “Seeta Raati” - released in 1981 – that fetched him National Award for Best Feature Film in Odia.

“Seeta Rati” depicted story of a woman who faces life courageously despite the orthodox forces aligned against her. It was also the first Odia film to be selected for the prestigious ‘Indian Panorama’ section of the International Film Festival of India, New Delhi.

In fact, Mohapatra was the only Odia film-maker and writer who consecutively won eight National Awards in Best Feature Film in Odia category. The seven other National Award-winning films were 'Neeraba Jhada', 'Klanta Aparahna', 'Majhi Pahacha', 'Nishidhdha Swapna', 'Kichi Smruti Kichi Anubhuti', 'Andha Diganta' and 'Vinya Samaya'.

Born in Khurda, he studied film-making from Film and Television Institute of India in Pune. His last film ‘Bhija Matira Swarga’ got him the award for Best Director besides bagging awards in five more categories including Best Film at the 30th Odisha State Film Award last year.

Mohapatra has 12 films to his credit including one in Hindi ‘Bits and Pieces’ starring Nandita Das, Rahul Bose, and Dia Mirza. He also directed three short films 'Konark: The Sun Temple', 'Voices of Silence', and 'Anti-Memories'.

