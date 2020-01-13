Home States Odisha

'Iran can defeat Americans': Syrian envoy slams US interference in Middle East

Stating that the Chief Minister has launched many welfare programmes for the poor people, Abbas said possible trade activities between Odisha and Syria were also discussed at the meeting.

Published: 13th January 2020 07:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 07:04 PM   |  A+A-

Syrian Ambassador to India Riad Abbas

Syrian Ambassador to India Riad Abbas (File photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Syrian Ambassador to India Riad Abbas on Tuesday criticised American interference in the affairs of the Middle East countries and said, “Where there is US there is trouble.”

Talking to media persons after a meeting with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the Lokseva Bhavan here, Abbas questioned American intervention in Middle East and asked, “Who has invited them.” In response to a question on the growing tension in the region following the killing of a top Iranian general in US air strike, Abbas said Iran has now become a super power and can defeat the Americans.

“I believe Iran can force US to vacate the Middle East as announced by it,” he said and added that American policy and programmes in the regional have completely failed.
Talking about his meeting with the Odisha Chief Minister, Riad said, “I am feeling honoured.”  

Stating that the Chief Minister has launched many welfare programmes for the poor people, Abbas said he also visited Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) where 30,000 tribal students are studying. He said possible trade activities between Odisha and Syria were also discussed at the meeting.

Abbas also visited the SOA Deemed to be University here on Monday and interacted with SOA officials and the 134 Syrian students studying in the University.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Syrian Ambassador to India Riad Abbas Odisha visit US-iran tensions
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Trying to shut the country down is not cool: Kangana Ranaut on CAA protests
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing the media after an Opposition leaders meeting to discuss the current political situation following widespread protests against the amended Citizenship Act and the violence on campuses, in New Delhi on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi has failed on economic issues and is now distracting nation: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Oscars 2020 nominations are out and we cannot keep calm. Below are the various categories and their respective nominees. (Photo | AP)
Oscars 2020: 'The Irishman', 'Marriage Story', 'Joker' lead the nominations-here's the list!
Independent rappers and hip hop artists gathered in protest against the CAA and NRC and other social issues at Anna Nagar tower park in Chennai on January 12. (Photo | Daniel J, EPS)
Chennai 'gully boys' use hip-hop skills to sound off against CAA, NRC 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp