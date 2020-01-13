'Iran can defeat Americans': Syrian envoy slams US interference in Middle East

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Syrian Ambassador to India Riad Abbas on Tuesday criticised American interference in the affairs of the Middle East countries and said, “Where there is US there is trouble.”

Talking to media persons after a meeting with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the Lokseva Bhavan here, Abbas questioned American intervention in Middle East and asked, “Who has invited them.” In response to a question on the growing tension in the region following the killing of a top Iranian general in US air strike, Abbas said Iran has now become a super power and can defeat the Americans.

“I believe Iran can force US to vacate the Middle East as announced by it,” he said and added that American policy and programmes in the regional have completely failed.

Talking about his meeting with the Odisha Chief Minister, Riad said, “I am feeling honoured.”

Stating that the Chief Minister has launched many welfare programmes for the poor people, Abbas said he also visited Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) where 30,000 tribal students are studying. He said possible trade activities between Odisha and Syria were also discussed at the meeting.

Abbas also visited the SOA Deemed to be University here on Monday and interacted with SOA officials and the 134 Syrian students studying in the University.