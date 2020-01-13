NIT-Rourkela's cultural festival 'Cosmopolitan-2020' concludes

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Cosmopolitan-2020, a cultural festival organised by the Student Activity Centre (SAC) and Film & Music Society (FMS) of National Institute of Technology- Rourkela (NIT-R), concluded on Sunday.

Inaugurated by NIT-R Director Prof Animesh Biswas on Friday evening, the festival showcased cultural unity, heritage and varied diversities through colourful and vibrant cultural performances. The inaugural day witnessed Bharatnatyam, Keeravani, Garba, Sambalpuri, Kotu, Ghoomar and Kuchipudi dance performances along with Marathi wedding folk dance, soul soothing Hindustani semi-classical music and a mythological drama ‘Sita Swayambar’. The day ended with a social drama ‘Nishabda Ahalya.’

The tone of Day Two was set with a Carnatic fusion and Indian semi-classical musical performances. Next came the Odissi, Kuchipudi and Lavani dance performances. Danda Nacha, Bengali and Assamese folk dance forms and a Rajasthani drama were the highlights of the penultimate evening.