Home States Odisha

BJYM forms human chain in support of CAA

Tripathy said the BJYM will soon launch a signature campaign across the State in support of CAA.

Published: 14th January 2020 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2020 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

BJYM activists

BJYM activists

BHUBANESWAR: Activists of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) formed a human chain in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) here on Monday. This is part of the saffron party’s massive public awareness campaign to reach out people to dispel their doubts on the issue.

The slogan-shouting BJYM volunteers held the National Flag and placards that read ‘Don’t fight against CAA, fight against Pakistan’ and ‘India gave justice to persecuted minorities of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh’.

State BJYM president Tankadhar Tripathy said the youth wing of the party will organise similar awareness programmes across Odisha to defeat the evil design of the Congress and the Left parties which are spreading lies and encouraging violence. This is part of the BJP’s public outreach programme to educate people about the #IndiaSupportCAA campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Tripathy said the BJYM will soon launch a signature campaign across the State in support of CAA. BJYM vice-president Sikandar Ali said youths of the country have come out in support of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

The entire country is standing behind the Prime Minister and the Muslim community have extended support after realising that the Congress and Left parties are dividing the nation on religion basis. State BJP vice-president Samir Mohanty, general secretary Prithviraj Harichandan, spokesperson Dilip Mohanty, Jagannath Pradhan, Babu Singh, Bibhuti Jena and other leaders of the party were part the awareness programme.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CAA BJYM Citizenship Amendment Act Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Government has no business to impose anything on anybody - Jothimani S
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Attendance system for MPs? Tejasvi Surya, Supriya Sule and Thamizhachi Thangapandian answer
Gallery
Bhogi pongal is the first day of the four-day Pongal festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu. On this day, people discard their old belongings in a bonfire and celebrate ownership of new possessions. (Photo | EPS, P Jawahar)
Happy Bhogi: A look at how people celebrate the beginning of harvest festival in Tamil Nadu
As India's first F1 racer Narain Karthikeyan turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare snaps of the Padma Shri awardee. (File Photo | AP and EPS)
Happy Birthday Narain Karthikeyan: Check out some rare photos of India's first Formula One racer 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp