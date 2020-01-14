BJYM forms human chain in support of CAA

BHUBANESWAR: Activists of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) formed a human chain in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) here on Monday. This is part of the saffron party’s massive public awareness campaign to reach out people to dispel their doubts on the issue.

The slogan-shouting BJYM volunteers held the National Flag and placards that read ‘Don’t fight against CAA, fight against Pakistan’ and ‘India gave justice to persecuted minorities of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh’.

State BJYM president Tankadhar Tripathy said the youth wing of the party will organise similar awareness programmes across Odisha to defeat the evil design of the Congress and the Left parties which are spreading lies and encouraging violence. This is part of the BJP’s public outreach programme to educate people about the #IndiaSupportCAA campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Tripathy said the BJYM will soon launch a signature campaign across the State in support of CAA. BJYM vice-president Sikandar Ali said youths of the country have come out in support of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

The entire country is standing behind the Prime Minister and the Muslim community have extended support after realising that the Congress and Left parties are dividing the nation on religion basis. State BJP vice-president Samir Mohanty, general secretary Prithviraj Harichandan, spokesperson Dilip Mohanty, Jagannath Pradhan, Babu Singh, Bibhuti Jena and other leaders of the party were part the awareness programme.