Home States Odisha

Gahiramatha dolphin census on January 19

Divisional Forest Officer of the park Bikash Ranjan Dash said nine teams have been formed to conduct the one-day exercise.

Published: 14th January 2020 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2020 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Dolphins in Gahiramatha

Dolphins in Gahiramatha

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The Forest department will carry out dolphin census in the water bodies of Gahiramatha marine sanctuary within Bhitarkanika National Park here on January 19.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of the park Bikash Ranjan Dash said nine teams have been formed to conduct the one-day exercise. The first dolphin census was carried out in Gahiramatha in 2015. However, the Forest department had to cancel the exercise in 2016, 2017 and 2018 due to bad weather.

“In 2015, we had counted 270 dolphins in Bhitarkanika National park and its adjoining Gahiramatha. We had sighted 58 Irrawaddy dolphins, 23 Bottlenose, 123 Sousa Chinensis, 50 Sousa Plumbera, 15 pan tropical spotted dolphin and one Finless porpoise,” said Dash.  

The 2015 census report revealed that Bhitarkanika was home to the State’s largest dolphin population after Chilika lake which had 144 Irrawaddy dolphins. More dolphins were found in Gahiramatha due to its large area, the DFO informed.

However, in 2019, the dolphin count in water bodies of Gahiramatha decreased to 126. “The sighting of dolphins depended on the weather condition on the particular day when the census was carried out. The reduction in the number of dolphins in 2019 as compared to 2015 was due to bad weather and dense fog,” Dash said.

The Gahiramatha was declared a marine sanctuary in 1997 by the State Government to protect the endangered Olive Ridley turtles. Every year, the Government imposes a fishing ban inside Gahiramatha from November 1 to May 31 to protect the turtles. The seven-month fishing ban also helps in boosting the population of dolphins in Gahiramatha, he added.

Dolphins are commonly sighted in the water bodies of Khola, Nalitapata and Dhamara of Bhitarkanika and in the sea near Satabhaya,  Pentha, Agaranashi, Eakakula and Hukitola within Gahiramatha.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gahiramatha dolphin
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Government has no business to impose anything on anybody - Jothimani S
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Attendance system for MPs? Tejasvi Surya, Supriya Sule and Thamizhachi Thangapandian answer
Gallery
Bhogi pongal is the first day of the four-day Pongal festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu. On this day, people discard their old belongings in a bonfire and celebrate ownership of new possessions. (Photo | EPS, P Jawahar)
Happy Bhogi: A look at how people celebrate the beginning of harvest festival in Tamil Nadu
As India's first F1 racer Narain Karthikeyan turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare snaps of the Padma Shri awardee. (File Photo | AP and EPS)
Happy Birthday Narain Karthikeyan: Check out some rare photos of India's first Formula One racer 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp