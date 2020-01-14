I am with CM Naveen Patnaik, not BJD: Independent MLA from Rayagada

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Independent MLA from Rayagada Makaranda Muduli met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Naveen Nivas here on Monday and thanked him for approving the proposal of Hindalco Industries for an alumina refinery unit at Kansariguda in the district.

Talking to mediapersons after the meeting, Muduli said he is with the CM, but not with the BJD. “I had come to meet the Chief Minister at his residence Naveen Nivas to thank him for clearing the proposal of the Hindalco industries to set up its two million tonnes per annum (MTPA) alumina refinery unit at Kansariguda. This will help to create employment for more people in my area,” he said.

Asked if he has any plan to join the ruling party, Muduli replied, “I am with Naveen Patnaik and his government, but not with the BJD”.

On his role in the ensuing Rajya Sabha election in Odisha, the Independent MLA said he will take a decision at the time of the election.