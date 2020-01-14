Odisha cops assaulted in Rajasthan

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Two Odisha police personnel had a bitter experience in Rajasthan where they had gone to bring a man on transit remand in connection with an alleged cheating case when the locals manhandled them.

According to police, the proprietor of Mohadadhi Cement Product, Mitra Mishra, had approached SDJM Court here in 2017 and lodged a complaint against Ajmer-based firm LPM Engineering Private Limited for allegedly cheating her. On the order of the court, Khandagiri police registered a case against LPM’s three directors under Sections 405, 406, 420, 120-B and 34 of IPC in 2018.

Mohadadhi’s registered office is located at Panchasakha Nagar under Khandagiri police limits and the firm deals with manufacture and supply of machinery required for setting up fly ash and other cement product units.

“Mohadadhi’s proprietor Mitra Mishra had received a quotation from LPM, which assured to provide the machinery. She had paid `27.66 lakh to LPM’s three directors, including Mahaveer Prasad Mali,” a police officer of Khandagiri police station said. But, Mali and other directors neither supplied the machinery to Mohadadhi nor refunded the money.

On the order of Commissionerate Police, a sub-inspector and a constable of Khandagiri police station visited Ajmer recently. They went to Mali’s office at Parbatpura bypass under Adarsh Nagar police limits in Ajmer and asked him to accompany them for questioning on January 10. A constable of local police station had accompanied the Odisha police personnel.

While Mali was bought out of the office, the firm’s workers assaulted the three policemen to prevent them from taking him.

On being informed, additional force from Adarsh Nagar rushed to the spot, rescued the police personnel and brought them along with Mali.

“The labourers opposed police to take away Mali. A case has been registered in this regard under Sections 332 and 353 of IPC and nine persons have been arrested,” Adarsh Nagar police station IIC Dharamveer Singh told this paper over phone.

Mali was produced before CJM court in Ajmer which granted permission to take him to Bhubaneswar on transit remand, the police officer posted at Khandagiri police station said. He was produced before a court here on Sunday, he added.