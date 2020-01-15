Home States Odisha

23 Coop Inspectors appointed

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Cooperation Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain on Tuesday exhorted the newly-inducted cooperative inspectors to work under the 5T charter of the Government to achieve target and timely delivery of services.

Addressing an induction programme of 23 cooperative inspectors selected by Odisha Staff Selection Commission, Swain said around 9,000 cooperative societies are offering a host of services to the public.
The State has been recognised by the Centre for its efficient paddy procurement automation system (P-PAS), an online system to monitor all aspects - from farmers’ registration to procurement of paddy and timely transfer of money to their accounts.

With the Cooperation department playing a major role in the agricultural economy of the State, the Minister said around 70 per cent of the crop loans of farmers is met from the credit cooperative societies.
The State Government has been emphasising on timely disbursal of loan to farmers with special emphasis on small and marginal farmers and share croppers. He advised cooperative inspectors to strictly follow the 5-T mantra that is based on the philosophy that transparency, teamwork, technology and time leads to transformation.

