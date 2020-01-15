Family facing Maoist threat flees village in Odisha's Malkangiri

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: After a brief lull, Maoists made their presence felt in Malkangiri district by forcing a family to flee village under Mathili block limits.

Threatened by the Maoists, the family of Ganga Madhi, a native of Katua Padar under the block, had to leave the village on Tuesday. Maoists accused the family of providing information about them to the police.

Following the 'Red' threat, the panic-stricken Madhi family has now taken shelter in a relative’s house at Dhakadrasi village under Mathili block.

According to sources, Maoists had conducted a praja court two days back in a forest area near Tulsai mountain and called Madhi and his family members. They reportedly branded Madhi as a police informer and assaulted him.

They also issued death threat to him and his family if they did not leave the village immediately.