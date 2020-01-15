Guardian protest locks school in Odisha's Angul

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Guardians along with students have locked Gadtaras High School under Angul block for an indefinite period from Monday protesting shortage of teachers.The agitators vowed to continue their protest till at least five teachers are posted in the school.

They also criticised the district administration for transferring three teachers from the school by ignoring the prevailing crunch situation. Sources said only eight teachers are looking after 506 students of the school.

The school remained locked on Tuesday too as the agitators, led by local sarpanch Puspanjali Majhi, refused to budge till their demand is met.