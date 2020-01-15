Home States Odisha

National child rights body asks Odisha government to resolve fee structure row

The Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangha alleged that many private schools in the State hiked their fee by 25 per cent to 250 per cent and forcefully collected it from parents.

Published: 15th January 2020 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

school fee

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has asked Odisha government to take necessary steps to regulate fee structure of private schools in the state.

The Commission, in a letter to the School and Mass Education department last week, stated that with a number complaints being received in this regard, the matter needs to be addressed at the earliest. "Since regulating school fee is a State-specific subject, you are requested to examine the matter and take necessary action as per State Act and regulatory norms to dispose of the matter at your end," the Commission wrote.

The direction from the Commission came after Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangha requested it to intervene into the matter.Members of the Mahasangha pointed out that though the Fee Regulatory Committee (FRC) of School and Mass Education department had recommended a revised fee structure for private schools of the State in March 2018, it is yet to be implemented.

They also alleged that many private schools in the State hiked their fee by 25 per cent to 250 per cent and forcefully collected it from parents.

The FRC has proposed Rs 15,000 annual fee for UKG admission, Rs 17,000 for admission into Classes I to V, Rs 20,000 for Classes VI to VIII, Rs 22,000 for Classes IX and X and Rs 25,000 for Classes XI and XII.

Though the revised structure received the nod from SME Department, it is pending with the State Government as many schools have opposed it stating that the revised structure is too low. The School and Mass Education department officials had earlier stated that the department has planned to implement the revised fee structure for the private schools from 2020-21 academic session.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Commission for Protection of Child Rights Odisha government Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangha
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VIT, MCC, SRM, MOP, Loyola College and others receive awards from TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Amma continues to run in people's blood long after she's gone: Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
India's swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named the ICC's '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year' for his incredible run of form through the year. Here are the other winners. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC Awards 2019: Rohit Sharma to Pat Cummins, here are all the winners 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp