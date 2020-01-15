Odisha DGP Abhay stresses on effective execution of ‘Mo Sarkar’

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay on Tuesday stressed on the role of women police officers in field policing and requested senior officers to create an environment more friendly for women.

Reviewing Odisha Police policing at a meeting with Range IG, DIGs and CP at here at the Police Headquarters, he emphasised on the need for training, improving prosecution system and quality of investigation at the district level.

The DGP spoke about effective implementation of ‘Mo Sarkar’ and 5T initiative of the State Government and also asked the Range IG, DIGs and CP to look into the issue of high fatality rate in road accidents.

While all matters related to crime, its prevention and detection were discussed at length, crime against women and Cyber Crimes were analysed after discussion. The anti-LWE initiative of the State Police was also reviewed. Director Intelligence S Mohanty presented an overview of law and order and discussed possible law and order in 2020.