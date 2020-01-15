Home States Odisha

State government committed to welfare of military veterans: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

The Chief Minister also commended the contributions of 120 Infantry Battalion for the extra ordinary relief work done in the aftermath of Cyclone Fani.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik felicitates war widow during Armed Forces Veterans Day celebration at 120 Infantry Battalion in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik felicitates war widow during Armed Forces Veterans Day celebration at 120 Infantry Battalion in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday| BISWANATH SWAIN

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday appealed the veterans of Armed Forces to take advantage of various schemes offered by Odisha government to be able to contribute to the society as well as their own lives in a better way.

Addressing a function on Fourth Veterans Day and Ex-servicemen Rally at the 120 Infantry Battalion here, the Chief Minister conveyed his best wishes to the community. “On this momentous occasion, I convey my best wishes to this extra ordinary community which has rendered selfless service to the Nation at the prime of their age,” he said.

Stating that all through their glorious period of service, the Veterans made many sacrifices for ensuring Nation’s sovereignty and integrity, Naveen said and added that “The day has rightly been dedicated to Field Marshal KM Cariappa, the first Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces of Independent India, who is a guiding beacon for serving as well as Veteran soldiers.”

Praising the Veteran community for continuing to extend their service to society both, in individual as well as organisational capacities which is commendable, Naveen said “You are a repository of highly skilled people in diverse fields, which the Government is determined to make use of.”

The Chief Minister also commended the contributions of 120 Infantry Battalion for the extra ordinary relief work done in the aftermath of Cyclone Fani. "The Government of Odisha is committed for the welfare of ex-servicemen and make use of their rich potential in the service of the Nation," he said. At the outset, the Chief Minister paid floral tributes at the martyrs’ memorial. He also felicitated widows of veterans on the occasion.

