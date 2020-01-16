Non-FASTag vehicles on wrong lane to pay fine

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Vehicles without FASTag will have to pay double the toll fee if they pass through the specified FASTag lane of toll plazas on the national highways as the one-month relaxation ended on Wednesday.

Though the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has decided to relax the conditions on declaration of FASTag lanes for 30 more days, there will be no leniency to non-FASTag vehicles if they deliberately move into the specified lanes.

While one lane each on both sides of 10 toll plazas in the State has been designated as hybrid lane that will allow cash transactions, there will be two hybrid lanes on each side at Manguli toll plaza as it has been allowed to convert up to 25 per cent of all fee lanes to hybrid. Manguli plaza is included in the 65 high cash transactions fee plazas in the country where the relaxations will continue.

Chief General Manager (Technical) of NHAI Regional Office Ram Prasad Panda said, “Marshals have been deployed to divert non-FASTag vehicles from the FASTag lanes. If any such vehicle found coming in FASTag lanes, they will be charged double the toll fee. Strict instruction has been issued to toll plazas to not allow non-FASTag vehicles on FASTag lanes to avoid congestion,” Panda said.