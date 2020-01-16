Odisha writes to Centre for caste-based census

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Wednesday submitted a proposal to the Centre requesting for a simultaneous socio-economic caste enumeration of Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) along with the general census in 2021.

In a letter to Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy suggested insertion of suitable columns in the census format or by prescribing separate format for a simultaneous enumeration of SEBCs and OBCs.

“The State Cabinet on January 11, 2020 resolved to request Government of India for conducting Socio-Economic Caste Enumeration along with the general census, either by inserting suitable columns in the census format or by prescribing a separate format for a simultaneous enumeration of SEBCs and OBCs. This will enable the identification of socio-economic and educational status of this category of population,” the letter said.

Since no formal census, including caste details of the population, has been carried out since 1931, it was felt necessary for such an exercise to get authentic data of these categories of people.

“Due to non-availability of reliable and authentic data about the exact number of SEBCs and OBCs, it has become an impediment in taking up focused planning for the welfare of these communities,” Tripathy said.

The State Government has an abiding commitment for inclusive growth and it is imperative that the State Government’s proposal is considered, the letter added.