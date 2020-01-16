Home States Odisha

Process begins to bring new law for Lingaraj Temple

The legislation is being enacted on the lines of Shree Jagannath Temple Act.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After embarking on a mega conservation project for Lingaraj Temple at Bhubaneswar, Odisha Government has initiated the process to enact a special legislation for management of the 11th century shrine.

The legislation is being enacted on the lines of Shree Jagannath Temple Act. As of now Lord Jagannath Temple at Puri is governed by the Special Act, but all other temples are managed as per the provisions laid down in Odisha Hindu Religious Endowments Act.

The members of the Committee constituted for enactment of the special legislation met recently to finalise the modalities and select a team of advisors who will guide them in the process. Principal Secretary in the Law department Sashikanta Mishra chaired the meet.

The Committee selected a three-member panel of advisors comprising former administrator (Niti) of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration Hrusikesh Tripathy, former Collector of Khurda Narayana Chandra Jena and former member of Shree Lingaraj Management Trust KC Badu to discuss the proposed legislation.The Committee also approved inclusion of former administrator of SJTA Mahimohan Tripathy as a  special invitee and take his suggestions if needed. “It was first meeting of the committee. Along with the selection of advisors panel, possible provisions to be included in the legislation were also discussed. It was a preliminary discussion. The next meeting is scheduled on January 31,” said a Law department official.

The decision to enact a Special legislation for Lingaraj Temple was taken following repeated demands from temple’s servitors to regulate the affairs of the shrine. They claimed that property of the temple is being encroached upon in the absence of a special legislation.

The temple has around 1500 acre in various parts of the State and the land in most of the places are under encroachment. Though the State Government has started eviction of encroachment around the temple, the Special Act will help in management of property.

Lingaraj Temple
