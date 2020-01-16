Home States Odisha

Sinkhole in farmland raises concern

A fresh sinkhole in a farmland in Deulbera Telisahi village within Colliery police limits led to panic among locals on Wednesday.

Published: 16th January 2020 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2020 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TALCHER: A fresh sinkhole in a farmland in Deulbera Telisahi village within Colliery police limits led to panic among locals on Wednesday.

The hole, around 15 feet wide and 50 feet deep, was discovered by the villagers in the morning on land of one Akhaya Sahu. They informed Talcher Sub-Collector Paresh Naik of the incident and blocked Dera-Handidhua road demanding steps to prevent such recurrence in future.

The villagers blamed underground mining in the area for caving in of the land. They alleged coal mines of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) which are now shut, were not properly filled with sand after extraction.  

However, PRO of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) D Mehra refuted the allegations and said a scientific study conducted in the area ruled out any possibility of such occurrence.

Meanwhile, Naik said a team of officials of Mining department was sent to the spot to inspect the hole. He said a probe would be conducted into the matter and steps taken to fill up the sinkhole.

Earlier in December 2018, similar incident was reported from two houses in the town. A portion of land measuring around 5 feet in length and 6 feet in width had sunk inside a house and the hole later expanded to a neighbouring house.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 2,000 bulls will participate in Jallikattu, which will be held till January 31 in the state. (Photo | PTI)
Pongal celebrations: 700 bulls participate in Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu's Madurai
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Politics should be kept away from development of city: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp