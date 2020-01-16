Home States Odisha

ST&SC Development dept under ‘Mo Sarkar’

All the 22 Integrated ITDAs and 17 micro projects for PVTGs will be covered under the new governance model.

Published: 16th January 2020 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2020 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes Development department too has been brought under the ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative. Announcing this at a function in the Secretariat here on Wednesday, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said the ST&SC Development department looks into the welfare of almost 70 per cent of the State’s population comprising ST, SC, OBC and minority communities. The inclusion of this department under Mo Sarkar initiative will bring in the desired results.
“This initiative will be an instrument of empowerment for more than 3 crore traditionally underprivileged people and will bring in a rapid turn-around in government’s approach in delivering public services,” he said.

All the 22 Integrated ITDAs and 17 micro projects for PVTGs will be covered under the new governance model.ST, SC Development Minister Jagannath Sarka said the initiative will bring efficiency and accelerate the process of development.

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said Mo Sarkar has two specific aspects which include the feedback process on behavioural aspects of the employees and their efficiency. 5T Secretary VK Pandian interacted with the officials of the department to get an idea of their knowledge on the initiatives.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 2,000 bulls will participate in Jallikattu, which will be held till January 31 in the state. (Photo | PTI)
Pongal celebrations: 700 bulls participate in Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu's Madurai
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Politics should be kept away from development of city: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp