ST&SC Development dept under ‘Mo Sarkar’

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes Development department too has been brought under the ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative. Announcing this at a function in the Secretariat here on Wednesday, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said the ST&SC Development department looks into the welfare of almost 70 per cent of the State’s population comprising ST, SC, OBC and minority communities. The inclusion of this department under Mo Sarkar initiative will bring in the desired results.

“This initiative will be an instrument of empowerment for more than 3 crore traditionally underprivileged people and will bring in a rapid turn-around in government’s approach in delivering public services,” he said.

All the 22 Integrated ITDAs and 17 micro projects for PVTGs will be covered under the new governance model.ST, SC Development Minister Jagannath Sarka said the initiative will bring efficiency and accelerate the process of development.

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said Mo Sarkar has two specific aspects which include the feedback process on behavioural aspects of the employees and their efficiency. 5T Secretary VK Pandian interacted with the officials of the department to get an idea of their knowledge on the initiatives.