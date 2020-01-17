Climate change projects script success in Odisha's Nuapada

Home States Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The outcomes of the climate change projects taken up under the National Adaptation Fund for Climate Change (NAFCC) in Nuapada district have been found quite rewarding for the people.
 

“Five check dams have been constructed over Kharkhara nullah under the State and NAFCC funding. The groundwater level has increased in the villages nearby the project area. Six pani panchayats have been formed involving local farmers for irrigation planning,” official sources said. 

Around 400 farmers have adopted crop diversification methods by shifting from single paddy culture to horticulture. Organic farming has been started by 400 households. The farmers are being imparted training on crop diversification and sell of their products. 

As many as 32 farmer interest groups and two farmer income groups have been formed. Around 93 landless beneficiaries have been identified for support under poultry, goat and duck farming while fishery activities have been started in 16 tanks.

“People have accepted the project as it has been helpful in their livelihood activities,” said a senior officer of Nabard.

The project aims at conserving water through the management of run-off in the river basin for reducing vulnerability and enhancing traditional livelihood. The target of the project is conservation of water and soil moisture and creation of new means of livelihood.

The project is implemented in eight villages of Budhipalli, Palasabhadar, Porkod, Amlidadar, Bhusudi, Bhainsatal, Boloda and Jangula in the district. 

While expressing satisfaction over interim outcomes of the projects under implementation, senior officers of Nabard who made a field visit to the western Odisha district shared their experience at a high-level review meeting on NAFCC projects under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy here.

Tripathy asked Nabard to make an objective assessment of the project outcomes and suggest measures for making those self-sustaining. The meeting decided to use and popularise drip and sprinkler irrigation system in command area of the check dams. Solar-powered water pumps will be used for irrigating 236 hectare of upland agricultural field.

A new scientific farm pond complex would be developed for fishery. It was also decided that a workshop would be held involving various departments to formulate similar projects as per the climate change action plan of Odisha. 

