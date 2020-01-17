Home States Odisha

CM Naveen Patnaik kickstarts big-ticket projects for Puri

The projects include 2.3-km trumpet bridge from Mangalaghat connecting Jagannath Ballav pilgrim centre with old jail parking place at a cost of Rs 181 crore.

Published: 17th January 2020 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2020 10:51 AM

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during his visit to Puri. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PURI: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday laid the foundation stone for seven projects worth over Rs 500 crore at the municipal market construction site for developing the Pilgrim Town into a top international heritage destination.

The projects include 2.3-km trumpet bridge (Sree Setu) from Mangalaghat connecting Jagannath Ballav pilgrim centre with old jail parking place at a cost of Rs 181 crore. While Rs 190 crore would be spent towards the construction of a meditation place for 10,000 devotees, pilgrim help centre, multi-storey parking place for 1,000 cars and a commercial complex, Rs 90 crore would be spent for constructing a multi-storey parking place for 500 cars and 100 two-wheelers.

A commercial complex housing 350 shops would be built to accommodate the traders whose shops were demolished to create 75-metre heritage corridor around the temple recently. Besides, Rs 44.82 crore would be spent for reconstruction of a four-storey market complex with 479 shops and a parking place.

Similarly, Rs five crore would be spent for modernising the Swargadwar. The Chief Minister had released funds from his relief fund in this regard. Keeping the ecology of Puri beach in sight, the vendors would be provided modern kiosks with changing rooms for visitors at a cost of Rs 12 crore.

Besides, a centralised kitchen for cooking 50,000 meals every day would be constructed at Mangalaghat under Ahar scheme. Other projects would be provided funds from Abhada scheme. The Odisha Bridge Construction Corporation has been entrusted the responsibility to execute these projects within two years.

Earlier, Naveen arrived at Puri helipad in his maiden visit this year. He went to temple and offered prayer to the deities. He told the media persons that he was happy to visit Puri and the town would be transformed into a better place soon.

TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Odisha Government
