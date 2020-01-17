Industries, MSME departments brought under 'Mo Sarkar' initiative

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Thursday included the departments of Industries and MSME in the Mo Sarkar initiative with an aim to bring behavioural change and professionalism in the ranks while dealing with entrepreneurs, investors and other stakeholders.

Making a formal announcement about the decision, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said considering the rapid industrialisation and growing investment in the state, it is necessary that these quintessential departments of the government come under this initiative.

“I am aware that these departments, particularly IPICOL and IDCO, are the most 5T and Mo Sarkar ready by the virtue of the high facilitation standards they have set over the years and would prove to be model for other departments. The fact that Odisha recently edged past Maharashtra as the most attractive destination in the country for investments during the April-September period of the current financial year is an indicator of the professionalism of these departments,” he said.

Minister of State for Industries and MSME Dibya Shankar Mishra said necessary efforts towards sensitising the officials have been taken up. “I believe the departments are fully aligned with the objectives of Mo Sarkar,” he said.

Principal Secretary of the departments Hemant Sharma was present.



Besides Industries and MSME departments, the Mo Sarkar will cover IPICOL, IDCO, Directorate of Industries, Directorate of Export, Promotion and Marketing and 31 District Industries Centres (DICs).



Under the initiative, anyone visiting any of the above offices will have his mobile no registered in the Mo Sarkar portal. A toll-free number is being provided to register the number of the person concerned. Calls will be made by the Chief Minister, the Minister and the departmental authorities to randomly selected numbers.



In case of negative feedback, the office concerned or institution run the risk of poor ranking. Consistent good feedback offers a number of incentives to the officers including out of turn promotions.