Home States Odisha

Industries, MSME departments brought under 'Mo Sarkar' initiative

Minister of State for Industries and MSME Dibya Shankar Mishra said necessary efforts towards sensitising the officials have been taken up.

Published: 17th January 2020 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2020 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Thursday included the departments of Industries and MSME in the Mo Sarkar initiative with an aim to bring behavioural change and professionalism in the ranks while dealing with entrepreneurs, investors and other stakeholders.

Making a formal announcement about the decision, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said considering the rapid industrialisation and growing investment in the state, it is necessary that these quintessential departments of the government come under this initiative. 

“I am aware that these departments, particularly IPICOL and IDCO, are the most 5T and Mo Sarkar ready by the virtue of the high facilitation standards they have set over the years and would prove to be model for other departments. The fact that Odisha recently edged past Maharashtra as the most attractive destination in the country for investments during the April-September period of the current financial year is an indicator of the professionalism of these departments,” he said.

Minister of State for Industries and MSME Dibya Shankar Mishra said necessary efforts towards sensitising the officials have been taken up. “I believe the departments are fully aligned with the objectives of Mo Sarkar,” he said. 

Principal Secretary of the departments Hemant Sharma was present. 

Besides Industries and MSME departments, the Mo Sarkar will cover IPICOL, IDCO, Directorate of Industries, Directorate of Export, Promotion and Marketing and 31 District Industries Centres (DICs).

Under the initiative, anyone visiting any of the above offices will have his mobile no registered in the Mo Sarkar portal. A toll-free number is being provided to register the number of the person concerned. Calls will be made by the Chief Minister, the Minister and the departmental authorities to randomly selected numbers.

In case of negative feedback, the office concerned or institution run the risk of poor ranking. Consistent good feedback offers a number of incentives to the officers including out of turn promotions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Odisha Government Mo Sarkar Initiative
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
On the 103rd birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM MGR, let us take a look at some rare photos of 'Makkal Thilagam'. (File Photo | EPS)
MGR birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the former Tamil Nadu CM
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp