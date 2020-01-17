Naveen Patnaik inaugurates mobile eye care van in Odisha

Home States Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday inaugurated the Mobile Eye Diagnostic Van, Pashyantu, to provide advanced eye care closer to the people in different districts of Odisha. The eye diagnostic van has been started by LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) along with Odisha Mining

Corporation (OMC) and would be covering every LVPEI Odisha secondary eye centres twice a month.
Inaugurating the mobile eye diagnostic van, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said “This is a great initiative by OMC and LV Prasad Eye Institute. It will take eye care to the doorsteps of rural Odisha. It will greatly benefit people of Odisha in general and people in mining districts in particular.” 

‘Pashyantu’, the mobile van with advanced equipment would visit all district-based secondary eye care centres of LVPEI every month along with specialists. To begin with, Keonjhar, Rajgangpur in Sundargarh district, Rayagada and Berhampur in Ganjam will be covered. 

Chairman, LVPEI, Gullapalli N Rao commended the support of both OMC and the State administration for promoting universal eye care.

