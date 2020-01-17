Home States Odisha

No respite from 'token' trouble for Odisha farmers  

According to reports of Civil Supply Department, tokens were generated for 50,683 farmers and so far 35.2 lakh quintal paddy has been purchased. 

Published: 17th January 2020 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2020 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha farmers

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: The mismanagement of token system continues to haunt farmers of Kalahandi district who have been unable to sell their paddy stock due to non-issuance of tokens.

Member of Khairpadar Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society under Dharamgarh block and a lead farmer, Santanu Mund alleged that farmers who are participating in the procurement process for the first time are yet to get tokens. And in many cases, tokens could not be generated due to problems like mismatch of Aadhaar and bank accounts. 

In Kalampur and Heramal procurement centres, many farmers have not received tokens while those who have got it, are not able to bring paddy to the centres due to lack of space. With millers not lifting paddy sacks, there is not enough space in the centres to accommodate more stock. A memorandum in this regard has been submitted by farmers to the Chief Minister.

Civil Supply Officer Sibaprasad Dora, this kharif season, 72,000 farmers had registered their names for participating in procurement process and of them, 71,190 were found eligible. Among the genuine farmers, 50,683 have sold their paddy and some who are participating for the first time in procurement are awaiting tokens, he said, adding that steps are being taken for early redressal of the grievances.

Comments

