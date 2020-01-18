Home States Odisha

4-yr-old Odisha girl raped in Anganwadi centre by Class-X student

A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a boy, studying in Class X, inside an Anganwadi centre at Mangalpur village under Dharmasala police limits on Thursday.

Published: 18th January 2020

By Express News Service

The child was alone in the classroom when the incident took place. The boy reportedly entered the Anganwadi centre - 2 when the children were outside having their mid-day meal. Finding the child alone in a room and the Anganwadi worker not around, he allegedly raped her. On hearing the screams of the victim, the helper, who was outside distributing eggs to students, rushed to the room and rescued her. However, the accused managed to flee. 

When the victim was taken home, her mother found bloodstains on her body and dress and admitted her to the local CHC for treatment. Police said the accused, also a minor was taken into custody on the night of the incident after the victim’s father lodged a complaint. Medical examination of both was conducted on Friday. The accused has been sent to the custody of Juvenile Justice Board in Jajpur, police said.

TAGS
Odisha minor rape case Odisha class 10 boy rapes
