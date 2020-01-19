Indian higher education system second largest in world: NAAC Executive Chairman

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Executive Chairman of National Assessment and Accreditation Council Virander Singh Chauhan on Saturday said Indian higher education system has taken great strides since Independence and is now the second-largest in the world.

Addressing the 17th convocation ceremony of National Institute of Technology-Rourkela, he said India has moved ahead from 20 universities and about 200 colleges in 1948 to about 900 universities and 40,000 colleges with more than 3.5 crore students at present.

Chauhan said access to higher education directly correlates with the economic status and well-being of any country.

“However, higher education systems across the world have faced many challenges and pressures during past few decades. Advent of and continuous innovations in digital technologies have completely changed the way knowledge is created and shared, he stated.

A renowned scientist in genetic engineering and biotechnology, Chauhan said India, as an ancient civilisation but young nation, has the fastest-growing GDP with a huge aspirational middle-class. However, the rich old tradition, culture and value system appeared to have gone out of focus. He advised the gathering of young technocrats to never compromise on values and righteousness.

Despite many challenges India is at a juncture from where it can revert to its old glorious prosperity, he asserted. A total of 1,465 under-graduate and post-graduate degrees were awarded on the occasion.

Chairman of the Board of Governors, NIT-R Dr Santrupt B Misra spoke about challenges faced by educational institutions in the country.