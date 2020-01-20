Home States Odisha

Centre asks Odisha government to prepare agriculture plan  

The Ministry of Finance has granted an interim extension of on going schemes of the Ministry for another period till March 31, 2021 or till the date of recommendation of the 15th Finance Commission.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Ministry of Agriculture has requested the State Government to prepare action plan under Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana - Remunerative Approaches for Agriculture and Allied Sector Rejuvenation (RKVY-RAFTAAR) for 2020-21. 

The tenure of a majority of the existing ongoing schemes of the Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment department is co-terminus with tenure of 14th Finance Commission which is ending on March 31, 2020. 

The Ministry of Finance has granted an interim extension of ongoing schemes of the Ministry for another period till March 31, 2021 or till the date of recommendation of the 15th Finance Commission. In a letter to the Government, the Ministry said this arrangement is applicable for all the schemes which the Centre wants to continue without changing their scope, nature, coverage and creating additional posts. 

“The tenure of the existing centrally sponsored scheme, including RKVY-RAFTAAR, stands extended in the present format for next financial year 2020-21,” the letter said. The state allocation of funds under RKVY-RAFTAAR for 2020-21 should be assumed to be the same as last year. This allocation will be provisional and will be adjusted later when the actual budget estimate for 2020-21 is received.

“In order to ensure preparation of action plans well in advance by the State for next financial year and ensure prompt release of funds in April 2020, the Odisha Government is requested to take necessary action on priority for finalisation of annual plan in the State level sanction committee meeting,” the letter said.

