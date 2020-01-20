Home States Odisha

Classical 'Guruma' from Odisha falls silent at 85 years

Born in Cuttack, Sunanda Patnaik started singing in All India Radio at the age of 14.

Published: 20th January 2020 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2020 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

Sunanda Patnaik, the eminent Indian classical singer and daughter of noted Odia poet Baikunthanath Patnaik.

Sunanda Patnaik, the eminent Indian classical singer and daughter of noted Odia poet Baikunthanath Patnaik.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Sunanda Patnaik, the eminent Indian classical singer and daughter of noted Odia poet Baikunthanath Patnaik, passed away in Kolkata on Sunday. She was 85 and had been hospitalised for age related complications.

Singer of Gwalior gharana of classical music, Sunanda was referred to as ‘Guruma’ in the classical music circle. Her popular devotional Odia song ‘Jeevana Patra Mo Bhariccha Kete Mote’ that was penned by her father, still holds a special place in the hearts of Odias. She has several ‘bhajans’ both in Odia and Hindi to her credit apart from several classical songs that she usually rendered in a high pitch.

Born in Cuttack, Sunanda started singing in All India Radio at the age of 14. She received initial training in music from Kundala Adi Narayana, and later honed her art under Vinayak Rao Patwardhan of Gwalior gharana. As a student, she was privileged to receive a scholarship in music from the first President of India, Dr Rajendra Prasad. She was awarded with the degree of Masters in Music by Pune School in 1956.

For her contribution to Hindustani classical music, Sunanda was honoured with the Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi award in 1970 and 1971 and the Central Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for 2012. 

‘Guruma’ from Odisha falls silent

She shifted to Kolkata in 1980s and established Vishnu Vinayak Sangeet Ashram to train new generation of practitioners. There she trained a number of promising Hindustani musicians over the years.

Members of Odissi music fraternity have condoled her death. Hailing her as a tall figure in the world of Indian music, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said she dedicated herself to music all through her life and her contributions will keep her immortal. “In the demise of this great artist, a bright light in the world of Indian culture has gone out,” he said in a message.

Expressing profound grief over her passing away, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said her contribution to the world of classical music will be remembered forever.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sunanda Patnaik
India Matters
Representational Image. | File Photo
India’s richest 1% saw wealth grow 13 times faster than poorest 50%: Oxfam
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Many Pakistani Hindus extending their stay illegally: Intelligence sources
Australia's captain Aaron Finch. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli greatest ODI player of all-time, Rohit Sharma in top-five: Finch
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. (Photo | Ranjit K Dey)
One nation one ration card scheme: 12 states to get direct benefits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gandhi kites fly high at international festival in Hubballi
Stat of the Art: No stopping King Kohli and Hitman Rohit
Gallery
Conor McGregor made a triumphant return to the UFC octagon on Saturday, pummelling Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone for a technical knockout victory in just 40 seconds. (Photo | AP)
Conor McGregor blasts Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp