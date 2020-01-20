Man gets 15-year jail term for minor's rape

By Express News Service

BALASORE: A special POCSO court here sentenced a 23-year-old man to 15 years imprisonment for raping a minor. Special POCSO court judge Girija Mohapatra pronounced the verdict on Saturday, holding the convict Budhia Singh, guilty under Section 376 of IPC and relevant provisions of POCSO Act.

The judge also slapped a fine of Rs 30,000 on the convict. Sources said on February 2, 2018, the convict entered into the victim’s house in a village within Balasore Sadar police limits when she was alone and committed the crime. On the basis of a complaint filed by the victim’s sister, police had registered a case under Sections 450 and 376 (I) of IPC and Section 4 of POCSO Act.