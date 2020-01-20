Home States Odisha

Revival plan of Talcher Fertiliser Plant in Odisha's Angul on fast track

The TFL is one of the five sick fertiliser plants being revived by jointly by Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (RCF), Coal India Limited (CIL) and Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL).

Published: 20th January 2020 05:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2020 05:55 PM   |  A+A-

fertilisers

Image for representation (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The coal gasification based urea plant of Talcher Fertilisers Limited (TFL) will be commissioned in September 2023. "Commitment of more than Rs 8,000 has been made so far by TFL under various contracts. Pre-project activities like site grading, construction of power and water supply facilities are near completion," Union Fertilisers Secretary Chhabilendra Rout told media persons here on Monday.

Giving a progress report of the Rs 13,277 crore project of Fertilizer Corporation of India Ltd (FCIL) at Talcher in Angul district, Rout said that development of the captive coal mine allotted to the plat in Talcher region has commenced. He said the plant will promote alternative use of domestic coal in an environment-friendly manner, thereby supporting India's commitments under the CoP 21 Paris Agreement 2016 and it will produce 2.38 million metric standard cubic meter per day (MMSCMD) natural gas equivalent syngas from coal, leading to reduction in import bill of liquefied natural gas (LNG) by more than 1,620 crore per annum.

The TFL is one of the five sick fertiliser plants being revived by jointly by Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (RCF), Coal India Limited (CIL) and Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL).

The Talcher project will have a production capacity of 1.27 MTPA of neem-coated urea through the gasification of a mixed feedstock comprising of high ash Indian coal and pet coke to be supplied by the Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL).

The Union Secretary said that the project will have a design capacity of 2,200 tonnes per day (TPD) of ammonia and 3,850 TPD of urea. It will also produce around 100 TPD of sulphur plakes as a saleable by-product.

The Talcher project is expected to improve the socio-economic status of the people as it will generate employment opportunity for 10,000 people during construction period and around 4,000 direct and indirect employment after commissioning.

In September last year, TFL awarded a lump-sum turnkey (LSTK) contract to Wuhuan Engineering of China, for implementing its coal gasification unit for production of ammonia and urea.

The coal gasification technology for the plant will be provided by Wuhan Engineering Company of China having rich EPC (engineering, procurement, construction) experience in coal gasification plants, Rout added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Talcher Fertiliser Plant coal gasification
India Matters
Representational Image. | File Photo
India’s richest 1% saw wealth grow 13 times faster than poorest 50%: Oxfam
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Many Pakistani Hindus extending their stay illegally: Intelligence sources
Australia's captain Aaron Finch. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli greatest ODI player of all-time, Rohit Sharma in top-five: Finch
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. (Photo | Ranjit K Dey)
One nation one ration card scheme: 12 states to get direct benefits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gandhi kites fly high at international festival in Hubballi
Stat of the Art: No stopping King Kohli and Hitman Rohit
Gallery
Conor McGregor made a triumphant return to the UFC octagon on Saturday, pummelling Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone for a technical knockout victory in just 40 seconds. (Photo | AP)
Conor McGregor blasts Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp