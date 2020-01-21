Administration likely to revive dead Suku Paika river in Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A team of officials of Revenue and Water Resources departments led by Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani visited Suku Paika river to take stock of the situation for its revival.

The move came after convenor of ‘Save Suku Paika Campaign’ and noted Cardiologist Dr PC Rath submitted a petition to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik through 5T Secretary VK Pandian. The petition signed by over 7,000 people belonging to several villages located along the river on January 3 demands revival of the dead river, which is a distributary of Mahanadi.

The Suku Paika river, which originates from Mahanadi at Ayatpur village, runs its course for 27 km only to rejoin the parent river at Bankola near Tarapur in the district. The river covers 425 villages of 26 panchayats under Cuttack Sadar, Nischintakoili and Raghunathpur blocks.

In 1950s, the State Government had blocked the starting point of the river with an embankment, completely disconnecting it from Mahanadi, to check flood without considering its consequence on environment. Since then, the river has been lying dead.

Only the rainwater in monsoon used to drain through the river. "While both Cuttack Sadar and Kissan Nagar tehsildars have been instructed to make a list of the encroachers for eviction, the Water Resources department officials directed to submit a proposal for revival of the river," the Collector said.