Home States Odisha

Following protests, Odisha government to consider minimum marks decision for Plus II

With the annual Plus II examination scheduled to begin from March, the state government does not want any kind of agitational activities in the campuses that may hamper their preparations.

Published: 22nd January 2020 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

Exams, test, Student

Representational Image

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Following students’ protest across the State, the Government has agreed to consider their demand for roll-back of its decision of minimum 33 per cent marks in Plus II first year for promotion to second year for the current academic session. 

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said the Government does not want any student to fail in the examination. "If they are facing difficulty due to the decision, the Government will consider their grievance," he said. 

With the annual Plus II examination scheduled to begin from March, the Government does not want any kind of agitational activities in the campuses that may hamper their preparations.

Following the Government decision, students of various colleges including Maharshi College of Natural Law, Biju Patnaik College of Science and Education, Rajdhani College, Deba Ray College and Ekamra College in the Capital strongly protested it stating that with less than a month remaining for the first year examination, they will find it tough to get the required marks.

The students want the Government to either implement the decision from next academic session or postpone the first year examination till April. The examination is scheduled to take place from February 15 to 29.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha government Odisha Plus II marks Samir Ranjan Dash
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays. (Photo| Express)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus
Half-humanoid humanoid 'Vyomamitra'.
Meet female robot 'Vyomamitra' who will travel to space on ISRO's Gaganyaan
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp