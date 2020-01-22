Following protests, Odisha government to consider minimum marks decision for Plus II

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Following students’ protest across the State, the Government has agreed to consider their demand for roll-back of its decision of minimum 33 per cent marks in Plus II first year for promotion to second year for the current academic session.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said the Government does not want any student to fail in the examination. "If they are facing difficulty due to the decision, the Government will consider their grievance," he said.

With the annual Plus II examination scheduled to begin from March, the Government does not want any kind of agitational activities in the campuses that may hamper their preparations.

Following the Government decision, students of various colleges including Maharshi College of Natural Law, Biju Patnaik College of Science and Education, Rajdhani College, Deba Ray College and Ekamra College in the Capital strongly protested it stating that with less than a month remaining for the first year examination, they will find it tough to get the required marks.

The students want the Government to either implement the decision from next academic session or postpone the first year examination till April. The examination is scheduled to take place from February 15 to 29.