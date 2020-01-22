Home States Odisha

Odisha Opposition leader Pradipta Kumar Naik writes to CM on use of Odia in government works

Naik cited that that High Courts in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Bihar are using Hindi as an additional language apart from English to carry out judicial works.

Odisha Leader of Opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Leader of Opposition in Odisha Legislative Assembly Pradipta Kumar Naik on Tuesday urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to take appropriate measures for use of Odia language in legislature, executive and judiciary.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Naik said English continues to be the dominant language in all official works of the State Government, judiciary and Odisha Legislative Assembly.

Though many of the Assembly businesses are now being transacted in Odia language following repeated demands from both Opposition and Treasury benches, Odia version of the reports prepared by the departmental standing committees is still not possible.

Report laid by judicial commissions, departmental budgets, ordinances and gazette notifications are still written in English, he added. "I would like to draw your attention that most of the time you read out your statements in the Assembly in English which is very unfortunate. Some ministers and MLAs are also speaking in English during discussions. It is having an adverse impact on Odia people," Naik said in his letter.

Naik said even after 72 years of Independence all branches of the judiciary from lower court to High Court continued to use English in judicial works.

Citing that High Courts in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Bihar are using Hindi as an additional language apart from English to carry out judicial works, the BJP leader requested the Chief Minister to ensure use of Odia language in addition to English at all levels of judiciary in the State.

When other States are vigorously promoting regional languages in official works, there is no reason why the same principle should not be followed in Odisha.

Although the name of the State was changed from Orissa to Odisha on November 4, 2011, the name of Orissa High Court has remained unchanged. This is creating confusion among the people, he added.

"I request you take immediate steps for usage of Odia in all Government works, Assembly and judicial proceedings in the larger interest of the State’s people," Naik said.

